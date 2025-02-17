Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Charles Barkley hopes San Francisco mayor can 'do something about the homeless population'

Barkley had been critical of San Francisco for about a year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
San Francisco city attorney claims Trump illegal immigration crackdown makes US 'less safe' Video

San Francisco city attorney claims Trump illegal immigration crackdown makes US 'less safe'

A San Francisco lawyer who filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s crackdown on sanctuary cities argued that President Trump’s polices regarding immigration make Americans "less safe."

Charles Barkley has hope for the city of San Francisco after saying during the NBA All-Star Game broadcast that he met with Mayor Daniel Lurie.

The city was the host for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Barkley had been on the city’s case because of its crime and homeless population. During the broadcast, he expressed some optimism that the city would start cleaning up.

Charles Barkley enters the ASG

Chuck's Global Stars general manager Charles Barkley looks on during introductions before the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center in San Francisco on Feb. 16, 2025. (Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images)

"Shoutout to the people of San Francisco, especially the mayor. I met the mayor a couple times. He’s been tremendous, and hopefully we can do something about the homeless population," Barkley said during a game between Team Shaquille O’Neal and Team Candace Parker.

Barkley said last month he would skip going to the game because it was in San Francisco.

"He’s going to make the All-Star Team," Barkley said at the time. "I’m not going. I’m not going to that rat-infested place out in San Francisco."

Barkley responded to one of his colleagues calling San Francisco "beautiful."

"San Francisco is not a beautiful city. Rats. Cats. Y’all are not gonna make me like San Francisco. No. Nope, nope, nope"

NBA on TNT crew

From left to right, Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley stand at mid-court to be honored during the NBA All-Star basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

However, it was far from the first time he had criticized San Francisco. Last year, he ripped the city during the NBA’s alternative broadcast of the All-Star Game, which took place in Indianapolis.

Barkley asked Reggie Miller which he would choose: playing in the cold in Indianapolis – where Miller spent his entire 18-year NBA career – or "being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco."

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green called Barkley "crazy" and said that Barkley was not "welcome" in the city. Parker said, "we love San Francisco," but Barkley offered a retort.

"No we don’t," he said. "… You can’t even walk around down there."

He later suggested you could walk around the city with a "bulletproof vest."

Daniel Lurie in San Francisco

Then-Super Bowl 50 Host Committee Chairman Daniel Lurie speaks during the Super Bowl 50 host committee press conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on Feb. 1, 2016. (Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports)

Lurie has vowed to make San Francisco’s streets safe again, build "enough housing to turn around our affordability crisis" and tackle "our drug and behavioral health crisis."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.