Charles Barkley places blame on politicians for 'making us fight with each other'

Divisiveness is alive and well throughout the country, and NBA legend Charles Barkley has placed the blame on politicians for that.

Barkley's "Inside the NBA" aired on Martin Luther King Day on Monday, when he, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny "The Jet" Smith were discussing the importance of the day, which also coincided with President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"I wish that people were smarter, personally," Barkley began. "I think these politicians – both parties – I think both parties suck. But I think they do a really good job of making us not like each other."

Barkley, a former CNN host, then gave his answer on what America has "become."

"Racism exists, always has, always will, unfortunately. It's a disaster. But what America has become is rich people against poor people. And I wish people would understand that politicians do a good job of making us fight with each other. But it’s really rich people against poor people," Barkley said. "They try to make it about Black, white, immigration, homosexuality and all these different things, but what it is, is rich people making people not liking each other. And until we address that, we’re never gonna be successful."

"These politicians have screwed up our world, making you pick a team," Barkley added. "And that’s unfortunate because I’m not for anybody’s team. I’m for everybody’s team."

Barkley has said he is "not a fan" of Trump and blamed the Democrats for losing because they were "stupid."

"We still haven’t solved the immigration problem . . . never addressed inflation. Bringing all these stupid stars out to rally the vote, what was that? I love Beyoncé. That ain’t gonna make me vote a certain type of way . . . you guys lost because y’all stupid . . ." Barkley said on "The Steam Room" podcast with his "NBA on TNT" co-host Ernie Johnson shortly after the election.

"It’s all our faults for not having a game plan. We’re not having concerts and rallies. People want solutions, they want money in their pocket, they want the border secure."

