NBA
Published

Charles Barkley donates $1M to Miles College

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
NBA great Charles Barkley donated $1 million to the historically black Miles College, the single largest gift in the Alabama school's 122-year history, the school said.

The Hall of Famer has a history of giving to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the school said Wednesday in a news release.

“It’s great that Mr. Barkley thinks enough of Miles College to donate a million dollars. This gift lays the foundation to launch our $100 million dollar comprehensive campaign,” school interim President Bobbie Knight said.

In this June 24, 2019, file photo, Charles Barkley arrives at the NBA Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The former Auburn University star and NBA Hall of Famer says he's donating $1 million to Miles College, a historically black institution in Fairfield, Ala. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Barkley, who serves as a studio TV analyst, previously pledged $1 million each to Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College.

Over the past year, Barkley had gotten to know Knight, the first woman to lead the Fairfield school. She was named interim president in July.

"I’ve gotten to know Bobbie over the last year and it was something I really wanted to do,” Barkley said. “To have a female president is a big deal. I want to help Bobbie be as successful as she can be.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 