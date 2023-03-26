Expand / Collapse search
Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day accuses TSA agents of sexual assault

Joseph-Day played his first season with the Chargers in 2022

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day accused Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents of sexually assaulting him at John Wayne Airport in California.

Joseph-Day opened up about the situation on Friday on Twitter.

Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates a sack against the Texans at NRG Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"I really just got sexually assaulted by TSA at @JohnWayneAir. After I asked the gentleman to please stop BC I’m uncomfortable and I feel that this part of the check is unnecessary (After he felt what was needed). Then they told me I was the problem after 3 TSA agents swarmed me," he wrote.

"I’m all for people doing their job well. But it was extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing. I travel a lot, for personal and work reasons. I’ve never experienced anything like that.

"And when I do try to file a complaint they are making me jump through hoops to do so. 

Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Chargers after a sack against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

"I’m not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I’m sharing this so this group of gentleman and staff aren’t allowed to do this ever again to another human being."

The John Wayne Airport didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"TSA is aware of allegations made by a traveler who was screened by TSA officers at John Wayne Orange County Airport Friday morning," the agency said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We are looking into the matter to determine if our procedures were followed and whether any corrective action needs to be taken.

"TSA remains committed to treating every traveler with dignity and respect while carrying out its security screening responsibilities."

Joseph-Day finished his first season with the Chargers in 2022. He had a career-high 56 tackles in 16 games for Los Angeles. He also had two sacks and an interception.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, winning a Super Bowl with them in 2021.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day reacts after a play against the Jaguars on Jan. 14, 2023, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Rams selected Joseph-Day in the sixth round of the 2018 draft out of Rutgers.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.