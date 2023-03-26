Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks
Published

Bobby Wagner, All-Pro linebacker, agrees to rejoin Seahawks on one-year deal

Wagner won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bobby Wagner on Saturday rejoined the team he won a Super Bowl with – the Seattle Seahawks.

The two sides agreed to a one-year deal. He spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams after spending 10 years with the Seahawks as he was a salary cap casualty. The deal to rejoin the Seahawks is reportedly worth up to $7 million.

Bobby Wagner of the Los Angeles Rams before the game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Jan 8, 2023, in Seattle.

Bobby Wagner of the Los Angeles Rams before the game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Jan 8, 2023, in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"BOBBY. IS. BACK," the Seahawks wrote on their Twitter account. "We’ve agreed to terms with the future Hall of Famer."

Wagner’s Seahawks teammates Quandre Diggs and Tyler Lockett first reported that Wagner was returning to the team.

"Glad to be back in Seattle! It means a lot to be able to come back!" Wagner tweeted.

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner during the Dallas Cowboys game, Sept. 23, 2018, in Seattle.

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner during the Dallas Cowboys game, Sept. 23, 2018, in Seattle. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Seattle selected Wagner in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Utah State. He finished in second place for Defensive Rookie of the Year, which launched his terrific tenure in Seattle.

He earned his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections in 2014. It was the first of eight consecutive Pro Bowl nods for Wagner. He also had six First-Team All-Pro selections while in Seattle.

Last season, he played in all 17 games for the Rams. He had 140 total tackles with six sacks and two interceptions. He’s never had a season in which he recorded fewer than 100 tackles.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner waves to fans during the Denver Broncos game, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner waves to fans during the Denver Broncos game, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

Seattle finished 25th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed. The team finished 9-8 and lost in the NFC wild-card playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.