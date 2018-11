SAN DIEGO (AP) Chargers coach Mike McCoy says wide receiver Stevie Johnson needs surgery for his injured right knee.

McCoy said Monday that the team won't know the severity of the injury until after the surgery, which will be in the next few days.

Johnson was hurt during practice on Sunday.

He is entering his second year with the Chargers.

