Chargers' McCoy: My offense isn't trying to give the ball away

Mike McCoy thinks his team's ball security woes can be remedied with one simple fix.

"Not turn the ball over," the head coach told ESPN's Eric D. Williams.

If only it were so easy. The Chargers lead the league with six turnovers and have mostly ignored McCoy's message through two games.

Their last outing against the Bengals was particularly painful. Keenan Allen muffed an early punt to give the opponent a quick 7-0 lead. Philip Rivers added two turnovers -- a second-quarter fumble and a last-ditch interception -- of his own after that.

That makes three interceptions and three lost fumbles on the year. And it makes sense, given the team has only played with a lead for a hair under 12 minutes through two weeks.

Rivers has been forced to take more risks. That doesn't mean he has the green light to be careless.

"It's all about the ball," McCoy said. "They understand that. It's not like we're going out there on Sunday afternoon and trying to turn the football over."

(h/t ESPN)