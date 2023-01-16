Chargers’ Joey Bosa addresses helmet outburst in loss to Jaguars: ‘I need to be more accountable’

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa addressed his fourth-quarter explosion that resulted in his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the game and ultimately shifted momentum in favor of the Jacksonville Jaguars, saying Sunday he likely expects a fine from the league.

Late in the fourth quarter after the Jaguars’ fourth touchdown of the game on Saturday, Bosa seemingly reacted to what he believed was a missed false start penalty.

As he approached the sidelines, Bosa launched his helmet into the ground before doing it a second time after Chargers head coach Brandon Staley handed it back to him.

JUSTIN HERBERT TAKES CLEAR STANCE ON FUTURE OF COACHING STAFF, FRONT OFFICE

The resulting unsportsmanlike penalty gave way to Jacksonville scoring a two-point conversion and narrowing the score to 30-28.

Bosa declined to talk specifics of the helmet fiasco on Sunday, according to the NFL Network, adding that he expects some fines for the outburst.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I really, really do want to say some things. I need to be more accountable for my actions... it's a heated game I'm hurting out there I'm playing on half a leg," he said, according to the outlet.

Staley addressed Bosa’s frustrations throughout the game in his post game presser.

"I think he felt like there was a bunch of things that accumulated throughout the game and tried to talk through it with the officials. But we can’t lose our composure like that. We need to make sure that we stay on the high sides and we can’t hurt the team that way."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bosa’s first unsportsmanlike penalty came in the third quarter when he appeared to exchange words with one of the game officials.