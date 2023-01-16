Expand / Collapse search
Chargers’ Joey Bosa addresses helmet outburst in loss to Jaguars: ‘I need to be more accountable’

Bosa said he expects to be fined over the helmet outburst

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa addressed his fourth-quarter explosion that resulted in his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the game and ultimately shifted momentum in favor of the Jacksonville Jaguars, saying Sunday he likely expects a fine from the league. 

Late in the fourth quarter after the Jaguars’ fourth touchdown of the game on Saturday, Bosa seemingly reacted to what he believed was a missed false start penalty. 

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa reacts during the wild-card playoff game against the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

As he approached the sidelines, Bosa launched his helmet into the ground before doing it a second time after Chargers head coach Brandon Staley handed it back to him. 

The resulting unsportsmanlike penalty gave way to Jacksonville scoring a two-point conversion and narrowing the score to 30-28. 

Bosa declined to talk specifics of the helmet fiasco on Sunday, according to the NFL Network, adding that he expects some fines for the outburst. 

"I really, really do want to say some things. I need to be more accountable for my actions... it's a heated game I'm hurting out there I'm playing on half a leg," he said, according to the outlet. 

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa talks with NFL referee Shawn Smith during the wild-card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Jan. 14, 2023.

Staley addressed Bosa’s frustrations throughout the game in his post game presser. 

"I think he felt like there was a bunch of things that accumulated throughout the game and tried to talk through it with the officials. But we can’t lose our composure like that. We need to make sure that we stay on the high sides and we can’t hurt the team that way." 

Bosa’s first unsportsmanlike penalty came in the third quarter when he appeared to exchange words with one of the game officials. 

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars advanced to the divisional round after completing the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history with a 31-30 win. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.