Chargers' Jim Harbaugh abruptly leaves game with mystery illness, returns minutes later

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh abruptly left Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos a few minutes after kickoff.

Harbaugh was seen on the broadcast entering the blue medical tent on the sideline, and then he left for the locker room.

The team said Harbaugh was questionable to return to the game as he was battling an undisclosed illness. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was named the interim head coach while Harbaugh was away.

The Chargers got down the field quickly and settled for a field goal. The team also saw Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey suffer injuries on the first drive of the game.

Minutes later, Harbaugh returned to the sideline.

It’s the first time Harbaugh has coached an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High since Oct. 19, 2014. He was with the San Francisco 49ers at the time.

Harbaugh took over as the team’s head coach after leading the University of Michigan to a national championship in college football.

Los Angeles was 2-2 coming into the game. The team started with two consecutive wins, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers, but has since lost two straight against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs before they had a bye to start October.