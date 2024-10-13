Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh abruptly leaves game with mystery illness, returns minutes later

Chargers on road to take on Denver Broncos

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
What are the expectations for the Chargers? | The Herd Video

What are the expectations for the Chargers? | The Herd

Los Angeles Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said that the first day of training camp "feels like being born." Colin Cowherd discusses the expectations for the Chargers entering Year 1.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh abruptly left Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos a few minutes after kickoff.

Harbaugh was seen on the broadcast entering the blue medical tent on the sideline, and then he left for the locker room.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jim Harbaugh vs Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos, Oct. 13, 2024, in Denver. (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

The team said Harbaugh was questionable to return to the game as he was battling an undisclosed illness. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was named the interim head coach while Harbaugh was away.

The Chargers got down the field quickly and settled for a field goal. The team also saw Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey suffer injuries on the first drive of the game.

TITANS' WILL LEVIS BARRELS OVER CREW MEMBER ON SCRAMBLE, LEAVES WORKER INJURED

Minutes later, Harbaugh returned to the sideline.

Quentin Johnston runs with the ball

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston runs with the football during the first half of an NFL football game, Oct. 13, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

It’s the first time Harbaugh has coached an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High since Oct. 19, 2014. He was with the San Francisco 49ers at the time. 

Harbaugh took over as the team’s head coach after leading the University of Michigan to a national championship in college football.

Jim Harbaugh vs Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh leaves the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, Calif., on Sept 29, 2024. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles was 2-2 coming into the game. The team started with two consecutive wins, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers, but has since lost two straight against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs before they had a bye to start October.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.