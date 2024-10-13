Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee Titans

Titans' Will Levis barrels over crew member on scramble, leaves worker injured

Titans and Colts were tied 10-10 at halftime

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Titans' Will Levis on Hellmann's partnership, love for mayonnaise Video

Titans' Will Levis on Hellmann's partnership, love for mayonnaise

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis dishes on his affinity for mayonnaise and his partnership with Hellmann's.

An NFL crew member suffered an unfortunate knee injury during Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Titans quarterback Will Levis scrambled and nearly picked up a first down in the first quarter. He failed to stop his momentum and took one of the men on the sidelines holding footballs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Will Levis looks down field

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Levis fell right into the knees of the crew member, who went down hard. The man was holding his left knee and writhing in pain. The crew member was later carted off of the field, as his leg was put into an air cast, and into the locker room, according to The Tennessean.

The Titans and Colts were tied 10-10 at halftime.

Levis was 8-of-11 for 50 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. DeAndre Hopkins was leading Tennessee with three catches for 38 yards.

EX-NFL STAR QUESTIONS WHY NO FLAG AFTER SAINTS WIDE RECEIVER CHRIS OLAVE TAKES HUGE HIT, KNOCKED OUT OF GAME

Will Levis gives the ball off

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis hands off to running back Tyjae Spears during the Indianapolis Colts game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Joe Flacco got the Colts on the board early in the game when he threw a touchdown pass to Josh Downs. Flacco had 94 passing yards in the first half, while Downs had three catches for 34 yards.

Both teams are in search of their first divisional win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Will Levis throws

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Nashville. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Indianapolis is 0-2 against AFC South opponents, while Tennessee had yet to play against an AFC South rival this season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.