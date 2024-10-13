Titans' Will Levis barrels over crew member on scramble, leaves worker injured

An NFL crew member suffered an unfortunate knee injury during Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Titans quarterback Will Levis scrambled and nearly picked up a first down in the first quarter. He failed to stop his momentum and took one of the men on the sidelines holding footballs.

Levis fell right into the knees of the crew member, who went down hard. The man was holding his left knee and writhing in pain. The crew member was later carted off of the field, as his leg was put into an air cast, and into the locker room, according to The Tennessean.

The Titans and Colts were tied 10-10 at halftime.

Levis was 8-of-11 for 50 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. DeAndre Hopkins was leading Tennessee with three catches for 38 yards.

Joe Flacco got the Colts on the board early in the game when he threw a touchdown pass to Josh Downs. Flacco had 94 passing yards in the first half, while Downs had three catches for 34 yards.

Both teams are in search of their first divisional win.

Indianapolis is 0-2 against AFC South opponents, while Tennessee had yet to play against an AFC South rival this season.