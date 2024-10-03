Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers' Derwin James vows he's not 'changing s---' after suspension for rules violation

James was suspended for 'repeated violations' of the league's safety rules

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Chargers star Derwin James has no plans to change his hard-nosed style of play on the football field despite being punished over some of the hits he has levied this season.

James will be back in action next week when the Chargers take on the Denver Broncos on the road. Los Angeles is on a bye this week, and James was suspended for the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs over "repeated violations of playing rules" regarding player safety.

Derwin James tackles Justin Fields

Sept. 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

The veteran defensive back was slapped with the ban for a Week 2 hit on Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. Even with the suspension, James made clear he wasn’t going to change his approach – except for maybe targeting a lower part of his opponent’s body.

"No, it ain't going to change s---," he said, via ESPN. "It's definitely not going to change nothing. Like I said, I'm just going to go lower. I'm not going to change."

"I'm going to play my style, but like I said, I’ll just go lower," he added.

Derwin James smirks

June 13, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA. Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) at a press conference during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Even without James, Los Angeles held the Chiefs to 17 points in their loss. The team is first in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed.

James has 21 tackles and one sack in three games.

He has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times and was an All-Pro as a rookie.

Derwin James tackles Zamir White

Sept. 8, 2024; Inglewood, California. Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (left) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr (3) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Last season, he had a career-high 125 tackles. He also had two tackles and an interception.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.