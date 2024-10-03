Chargers' Derwin James vows he's not 'changing s---' after suspension for rules violation

Los Angeles Chargers star Derwin James has no plans to change his hard-nosed style of play on the football field despite being punished over some of the hits he has levied this season.

James will be back in action next week when the Chargers take on the Denver Broncos on the road. Los Angeles is on a bye this week, and James was suspended for the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs over "repeated violations of playing rules" regarding player safety.

The veteran defensive back was slapped with the ban for a Week 2 hit on Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. Even with the suspension, James made clear he wasn’t going to change his approach – except for maybe targeting a lower part of his opponent’s body.

"No, it ain't going to change s---," he said, via ESPN. "It's definitely not going to change nothing. Like I said, I'm just going to go lower. I'm not going to change."

"I'm going to play my style, but like I said, I’ll just go lower," he added.

Even without James, Los Angeles held the Chiefs to 17 points in their loss. The team is first in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed.

James has 21 tackles and one sack in three games.

He has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times and was an All-Pro as a rookie.

Last season, he had a career-high 125 tackles. He also had two tackles and an interception.