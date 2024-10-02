Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' Lamar Jackson doubles down on message to sports bettors: ‘We’re not worried about that’

Jackson hit back at sports bettors in a post following Sunday's win over the Bills

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Ravens beat Bills 35-10, Is Lamar Jackson under appreciated? | The Herd Video

Ravens beat Bills 35-10, Is Lamar Jackson under appreciated? | The Herd

The Baltimore Ravens beat down the Buffalo Bills 35-10, led by a stellar performance by Lamar Jackson. Colin Cowherd says that Jackson is still very under appreciated in the NFL.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Lamar Jackson is doubling down on his previous remarks to fans disappointed with their bets this past weekend. 

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was focused on defeating the Buffalo Bills in primetime on Sunday night as the team’s run game led by veteran running back Derrick Henry solidified the 35-10 victory for Baltimore. 

Derrick Henry runs

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, #22, runs through Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams, #42, tackle attempt during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

Jackson finished the game with 156 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, while Henry finished with 199 rushing yards and a touchdown. However, some fans appeared to be unhappy with the win – or rather Jackson’s stats. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This is a ‘TEAM’ sport," he said in a pointed message on X on Monday. "I’m not out here satisfied when I threw for 300 [yards] but took a L. If I throw for 50 [yards] and we WIN, that’s wtf matters. Y’all stop commenting on our socials about the [yards] y’all FanDuel or parlays ain’t hit." 

When asked on Tuesday why he hit back, Jackson reiterated that the focus of this team is winning football games – not sports betting or fantasy. 

"You gotta understand, we’re humans too. We’re going in there and we’re trying to win games." 

Lamar Jackson throws

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, #8, passes the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, #92, defends during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

DERRICK HENRY GALLOPS TO 199 RUSHING YARDS AS RAVENS DOMINATE BILLS

"You know, all our lives we’ve played football, we’ve gotten to the highest level – the professional level to win games and not to help people’s parlay. We’re not betting on the games, you can’t even bet on games and stuff like that. So we’re not worried about that," he continued. 

"And I don’t believe we’re going into games worried about stats either. We’re worried about the W column, the win loss column. We’re not trying to lose. So we go out there and try to do what teammates do – we try to help each other out."  

After a rough start to the season, the Ravens have picked up momentum with wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo. 

Lamar Jackson throws

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, #8, throws during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday, Baltimore will travel to Cincinnati for a matchup against AFC North opponent, the Bengals, fresh off their first win of the season. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.