Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers' Denzel Perryman released without charges after firearms arrest

Law enforcement found 5 firearms, including 2 'assault-style rifles,' in Perryman's car

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman will not face criminal charges after law enforcement officials in California said they discovered five firearms in his car during a traffic stop. 

Perryman, 32, was arrested by Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies on Friday evening after several weapons were found in his possession, including two "assault-style rifles." 

Denzel Perryman post game

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman, #6, after the game at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 15, 2024. (Bob Donnan/ Imagn Images)

"On August 1, 2025, at 9:30 p.m., South Los Angeles Station deputies conducted a traffic stop on Los Angeles Chargers football player Denzel Perryman, 32, for vehicle code violations," the sheriff's department said in a statement. 

"During the traffic stop, deputies discovered five firearms in Mr. Perryman's vehicle, two of which were assault-style rifles."

Initially, the NFL veteran was booked on felony charges and held without bail over the weekend, but by 1 p.m. on Monday, he was released. 

Denzel Perryman NFL game against Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman, #6, against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Oct. 21, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas/ Imagn Images)

DENZEL PERRYMAN'S ARREST ON FELONY GUN CHARGES COULD SHAKE UP CHARGERS' DEFENSIVE PLANS

According to online jail records, he was listed as being detained only. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Perryman initially had a court date listed for Tuesday before he was released without any charges on Monday.

Perryman was drafted by the Chargers in 2015 and played for the team until 2020. He is in his second stint with the team after signing a one-year contract in 2024 and re-signing with the Chargers again this offseason. 

Denzel Perryman walk out tunnel

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman, #6, enters the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 29, 2024. (Kirby Lee/ Imagn Images)

He also had stints with the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.