Chargers' Denzel Perryman released without charges after firearms arrest

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman will not face criminal charges after law enforcement officials in California said they discovered five firearms in his car during a traffic stop.

Perryman, 32, was arrested by Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies on Friday evening after several weapons were found in his possession, including two "assault-style rifles."

"On August 1, 2025, at 9:30 p.m., South Los Angeles Station deputies conducted a traffic stop on Los Angeles Chargers football player Denzel Perryman, 32, for vehicle code violations," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

"During the traffic stop, deputies discovered five firearms in Mr. Perryman's vehicle, two of which were assault-style rifles."

Initially, the NFL veteran was booked on felony charges and held without bail over the weekend, but by 1 p.m. on Monday, he was released.

According to online jail records, he was listed as being detained only. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Perryman initially had a court date listed for Tuesday before he was released without any charges on Monday.

Perryman was drafted by the Chargers in 2015 and played for the team until 2020. He is in his second stint with the team after signing a one-year contract in 2024 and re-signing with the Chargers again this offseason.

He also had stints with the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.