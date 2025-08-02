Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers

Denzel Perryman's arrest on felony gun charges could shake up Chargers' defensive plans

Perryman was arrested in California

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman remained behind bars Saturday after he was taken into custody on weapons charges, authorities said.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies said multiple guns were discovered during a traffic stop Friday. 

At least two of the guns found are classified as assault weapons, according to law enforcement.

"On August 1, 2025, at 9:30 p.m., South Los Angeles Station deputies conducted a traffic stop on Los Angeles Chargers football player Denzel Perryman, 32, for vehicle code violations," the sheriff's department said in a statement. 

"During the traffic stop, deputies discovered five firearms in Mr. Perryman's vehicle, two of which were assault-style rifles."

Denzel Perryman at an NFL game

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

The NFL veteran was cooperative with authorities during the traffic stop, according to an incident report.

Perryman was booked on felony charges shortly after 10 p.m., records say. He is being held without bond at the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station, the sheriff's department confirmed.

Ron Butler, Perryman's agent, said the Pro Bowl defender was in contact with legal experts.

"Denzel and our team are still gathering information and working closely with legal counsel," Butler told ESPN. "While I can't speak to the details at this time, we're confident things will be handled appropriately through the legal process."

Denzel Perryman runs out of the tunnel

Denzel Perryman of the Los Angeles Chargers runs out of the tunnel before a game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium Dec. 19, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Perryman is scheduled to appear at Inglewood Court Tuesday, the sheriff’s department said.

"We are aware of a matter involving Denzel and are gathering information," the team said in a statement.

Denzel Perryman enters an NFL game

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman enters the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sept 29, 2024. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Perryman played for the Chargers from 2017-20 and returned to the team in 2024. Perryman also had stints with the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

