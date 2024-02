Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

All signs point to veteran quarterback Russell Wilson leaving the Denver Broncos at some point before the start of the 2024 season. The upcoming NFL scouting combine and draft have seemed to only increase the speculation surrounding Wilson's future.

While a decision on Wilson remains unknown, one former NFL star claims to already know where the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will land, as Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson expressed his strong belief that Wilson will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season.

"A little birdie told me… and I said this many shows ago… Russell Wilson's coming on over there to the Steelers," Johnson told Shannon Sharpe on the "Nightcap" podcast.

Sharpe then mentioned that Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields' name has recently been linked to the Steelers. Johnson, however, quickly offered his prediction that Fields would end up with his hometown team in 2024.

"No," Johnson insisted. "(Fields is) going to Atlanta. I told you. I got the script."

The Steelers could certainly be in the quarterback market this offseason following an uneven showing from Kenny Pickett in 2023. Veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph produced some solid performances when he stepped in while Pickett was injured, but he is not likely the long-term answer.

Wilson's departure from the Broncos, however, may not be as imminent as some might expect, at least according to some comments from head coach Sean Payton. Earlier this year, Payton stopped short of ruling out the idea that the veteran quarterback could be back in Denver next season.

"That final decision has not been made," he told reporters in January.

Payton's comments came less than two weeks after reports surfaced that Wilson would be benched for the team's final two regular-season games.

Shortly after the benching was made public, Wilson revealed the Broncos approached him during the team's bye week and informed him that he would be benched unless he reworked his contract.

According to Wilson, the conversation revolved around the guarantee against injury in the five-year, $245 million contract he signed last year.

The contract kicks in next season. The Broncos could designate Wilson as a post-June 1 release to minimize the immediate negative impact on the team's salary cap.