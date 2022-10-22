Celtics off to 2-0 start following season-long suspension of Ime Udoka

The Boston Celtics are the defending Eastern Conference champions, hoping to build on a season that saw the organization reach its first NBA Finals since the 2010 season.

Following an offseason that saw the Celtics add multiple players who make Boston better on paper, many had them as the betting favorites to reach the NBA Finals for back-to-back years.

And then a scandal hit that rocked the organization to its core.

Head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire season by the team in September for "violations of team policies" after he reportedly had an affair with a female staffer in the organization.

Assistant coach Joe Mazzula was named interim head coach, and no one quite knew what to expect from the 2022-2023 Celtics.

The answer has been pretty clear after two games.

The Celtics moved to 2-0 on the season Friday night after beating the Miami Heat 111-104 on the road.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continued their torrid pace to start the year, combining for 57 points days after combining for 70 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night.

"We’ve got a great team, and we’re still trying to figure each other out," Tatum said. "And I love playing against the Heat. We’ve got some history here the last couple years, and they push you. They make you a better team. They’ve got a lot of fire, a lot of great players, a great coach."

The Celtics held Miami to 30.8% shooting from the three-point line and held a 14-point lead with 7:30 left in the fourth quarter.

The Heat cut the lead down to five points with 4:12 left to play before Tatum scored two straight baskets to put the game away.

"We weren't able to get over the hump and get the job done, but we just have to stay the course," Spoelstra said. "There was definite improvement from game one to game two."

Miami is 0-2 to start the season, for the first time since the 2007-2008 season.