Celtics' Marcus Smart, Hawks' Trae Young get into wrestling match during game, Boston guard ejected

The skirmish occurred late in the game Saturday night

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A chippy play turned a bit too physical between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Marcus Smart and Trae Young wrestled each other to the ground after exchanging words.

The tussle came with less than 90 seconds left in the game. Young drew a foul from Smart on a basket.

However, Young looked to give an extra kick toward Smart's groin on his layup, and the two began to go back and forth.

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics and Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks get into an altercation as they both fall to the floor during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on March 11, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.  After a video review, Young was issued a technical foul and Smart was issued a technical foul and ejected from the game.

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics and Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks get into an altercation as they both fall to the floor during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on March 11, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.  After a video review, Young was issued a technical foul and Smart was issued a technical foul and ejected from the game. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Words were said to one another for several seconds before the takedown. Young then pointed in Smart's face near his eyes.

Smart was ejected, while Young received a technical.

Referee Sean Wright said Smart was ejected "for the grab and take down of Trae Young," while Young was assessed the technical for the point in Smart's face.

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics confronts Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks prior to an altercation where they both fall to the floor during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on March 11, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.  After a video review, Young was issued a technical foul and Smart was issued a technical foul and ejected from the game.

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics confronts Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks prior to an altercation where they both fall to the floor during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on March 11, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.  After a video review, Young was issued a technical foul and Smart was issued a technical foul and ejected from the game. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"His actions did not rise to the level of an ejection," Wright said of Young.

No punches were thrown during the skirmish that was broken up by just about everyone on the court.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, defends Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Atlanta. 

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, defends Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

The Celtics took home a 134-125 victory on the road.