Two-time NBA All-Star Jrue Holiday is battling what he described as a "dead arm."

The Boston Celtics game on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls marked the fourth consecutive time that Holiday was unavailable as he continues to recover from a shoulder sprain.

The injury typically requires rest. But since the Celtics hold an 11.5 game lead over the second-place Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings, the team will likely proceed with caution as it relates to Holiday's health.

"I'm feeling something, for sure," Holiday told the Boston Globe. "I still want to play. That's part of the reason I play basketball. But it's also keeping rhythm. Sometimes, when you're out for a long time, you break rhythm, but I feel like I've been in a good groove and I want to continue to play."

The Celtics did not provide a timetable on Holiday's potential return to the court.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla simply said the 33-year-old guard is improving. "He's in good shape," Mazzulla said. "He's doing well. He's getting better."

Holiday appeared to suffer the injury in the second half of the Celtics' matchup with the Washington Wizards on March 17. Holiday ran into a screen as he played defense, which resulted in a jammed shoulder and arm.

Holiday left the game a few minutes after the collision.

The Celtics will enter the postseason with championship expectations, and having a healthy Holiday will certainly give Boston a boost on the offensive and defensive ends of the court.

Defense has certainly been a key part of the Celtics' strategy this season, as the team's defense ranks second in the NBA this season, allowing 110.3 points per 100 possessions.

Holiday is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game over his 61 appearances this season.