Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Celtics
Published

Celtics' Jayson Tatum defers to Brad Stevens on Kevin Durant trade rumors: 'That's his job'

Durant, who signed a four-year extension last season, requested a trade from the Nets in June

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has maintained that he’s happy with the dynamics of the team following heartbreak in the NBA Finals and amid rumors of a trade aimed at landing two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant. 

But as questions continue to flood in, Tatum isn’t concerning himself with decisions off the court. 

Tatum, who won a gold medal alongside Durant at the 2020 Summer Olympics, deferred to Brad Stevens, the former longtime head coach who was named president of basketball operations in 2021, when it comes to questions about any potential trades.

Kevin Durant and teammates celebrate after winning the men's basketball gold medal game against France at the Olympics, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

Kevin Durant and teammates celebrate after winning the men's basketball gold medal game against France at the Olympics, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

"The cool part about his job is Brad don’t tell me how to do my job anymore. You not the coach," Tatum told The Athletic in an interview published Monday. "He lets me do my thing. I let him do his thing. In all honesty, that’s his decision and that’s his job."

SHAQ SOUNDS OFF ON KEVIN DURANT’S LEADERSHIP: ‘YOU DON’T WANT TO MAKE IT WORK’ 

The Celtics have emerged as a potential landing spot for the Brooklyn Nets' star after he requested a trade in June, less than a year after signing a four-year contract extension. Among the names mentioned in that deal include All-Star Jaylen Brown and 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart. 

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant celebrate after a basket against the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center, April 10, 2022, in New York. 

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant celebrate after a basket against the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center, April 10, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Tatum previously declined to comment on the report last month but took the opportunity to share his "love" for the team – as it stands. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I played with [Durant] during the Olympics," he said. "Obviously, he's a great player, but that's not my decision. I love our team. I love the guys that we got. I don’t know if that report is true or not."

"We got two new pieces [during the offseason]," he added. "I love our team. Like I said, I just go out there and play with our teammates. I don’t put that hat on to make decisions."

Jayson Tatum of the Celtics during game four of the NBA finals against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on June 10, 2022, in Boston. 

Jayson Tatum of the Celtics during game four of the NBA finals against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on June 10, 2022, in Boston.  (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Durant is entering his 15th NBA season. He played in just 55 of 82 possible games during the 2021-2022 regular season after missing the entire 2019-2020 season while recovering from a torn Achilles. The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns have also been linked to Durant.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com