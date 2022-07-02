Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
Published

Kevin Durant addresses Nets trade rumors with cryptic tweet

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj
Kevin Durant broke his silence with a cryptic message on Twitter Saturday, just days after reports speculated that the NBA star had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

"The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I’m about," Durant wrote. "If u haven’t been in there with me, ask around." 

Durant became the center of NBA free agency attention on Thursday when he reportedly requested a trade from the Nets less than a year after signing a contract extension with the team.

The Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, right, shoots over the New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson during a game at the Barclays Center Mar. 13, 2022, in New York.

KEVIN DURANT TRADE RUMORS: SUNS, HEAT MENTIONED AS DESTINATIONS, LAKERS ALSO ‘FLOATED’ 

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are reportedly at the top of Durant’s preferred destinations. 

The message revealed little about the rumors, prompting Sports Illustrated reporter Robin Lundberg to press further. 

"What u want addressed?" Durant replied. 

The Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right, and Kevin Durant celebrate after a basket during a game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center April 10, 2022, in New York. 

"Do you really want a trade from the Nets? If so, why? Was Kyrie [Irving] a dealbreaker for you? If you do want a trade, do you expect to pick your destination?" Lundberg asked. 

But Durant wouldn’t take the bait. 

"Keep dreaming robin lmao," Durant responded.

The Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, right, drives against the Cleveland Cavaliers' Dean Wade during a game Nov. 22, 2021, in Cleveland.

Durant signed with the Nets in 2019 but made his debut with the team the following season. He's played in only 90 games for the team, averaging 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. 

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.


 

