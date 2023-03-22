Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Celtics
Published

Celtics' Jaylen Brown 'thinking about clarifying' remarks on future with team amid speculation

Brown sparked worry about his future with the Celtics in comments made to The Ringer

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is in the third year of a four-year deal, but it appears he may be wondering whether the grass could be greener somewhere else.

Brown and the Celtics made the NBA Finals last season, only to fall to the Golden State Warriors in six games. But while they have regained their confidence and put together a second straight 50-win season, questions around Brown's future with the team flared after recent comments he made to The Ringer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown looks to drive on Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen in the first quarter of the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown looks to drive on Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen in the first quarter of the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday. (Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

"I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me," Brown said when asked about his future. "We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct."

After the team’s 132-109 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday to get to the 50-win mark, Brown was asked about the comments and he said he wasn’t going to speculate "on anything above what I’m doing right now."

NBA STAR JA MORANT INSISTS HE 'NEVER HAD AN ALCOHOL PROBLEM,' SOUGHT HELP FOR STRESS MANAGEMENT

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown looks on during free throws by the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter of the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown looks on during free throws by the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter of the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday. (Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

"I think sometimes when people write articles, they get taken out of context at times, especially when writers have their own agendas or whatever," he said, via NBC Sports Boston. "So, for me personally, I'm thinking about clarifying some of the things that have been recently said. But other than that, I'm just focused on my team. I'm focused on playing basketball and focused on winning games."

Brown added that if he wanted to clarify things about his future, he would.

"But in terms of right now, I like when people hear things from the horse's mouth and you can see my reaction, my face and everything, how I feel about what I'm saying," he said. "Sometimes those things can get lost in translation, you know?"

Brown has been an integral part of the Celtics since the team selected him No. 3 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown reacts in the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown reacts in the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Through 61 games this season, the two-time All-Star is averaging 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.