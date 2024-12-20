Expand / Collapse search
Boston Celtics

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla quips that he wished ref a 'Merry Christmas' in irate postgame outburst

Mazzulla and Jaylen Brown were back-to-back technicals in the 4th quarter

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
If it looked as though Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was irate with referees at the end of Thursday night’s loss to the Chicago Bulls, that would be incorrect to assume. At least, that is what Mazzulla would like people to think. 

Following the 117-108 loss, Mazzulla charged the court looking to have words with official Justin Van Duyne seemingly in reference to the back-to-back technicals the official gave him and Celtics forward Jaylen Brown in the fourth quarter. 

Joe Mazzulla reacts

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts after being called for a technical foul as they take on the Chicago Bulls in the second half at TD Garden on Dec. 19, 2024 in Boston. (David Butler II-Imagn Images)

Several people had to hold Mazzulla back. He was eventually ushered off the court without incident. 

During his postgame presser, Mazzulla said he received a technical for walking on the court – something he admitted he should not have done. However, when asked what "message" he was trying to deliver at the end of the game, Mazzulla had an interesting explanation. 

"I hadn’t seen them in a while, so just a ‘Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays,’" he said with a serious expression. 

"I wasn’t sure I was gonna see them before the holiday, and you just can’t let a moment go by where you wish someone the best to them and their families."

Joe Mazzulla held back

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla held back as he reacts after being called for a technical foul as they take on the Chicago Bulls in the second half at TD Garden on Dec. 19, 2024 in Boston. (David Butler II-Imagn Images)

Brown, however, was not wishing anyone a happy holiday in his interactions with game officials. 

"I said to (Van Duyne), ‘You called a tech for no reason.’ He said, ‘If you say to it me again, I’m going to call another tech,’" Brown said, explaining that he approached Van Duyne to clarify what Mazzulla’s tech was for.   

"You can’t threaten guys with a technical foul, that’s not part of the game either. If you want to fine guys for gesturing and all that stuff – fine that. That’s some bulls---."

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, #7, and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, #9, chase a loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Mazzulla will have the chance to spread some more holiday cheer when the two teams meet again on Saturday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

