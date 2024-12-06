Celtics' Jaylen Brown fined $25,000 for making 'inappropriate' gesture

Jaylen Brown was hit with a fine after making what the NBA called an "inappropriate gesture."

The Boston Celtics star motioned his thumb across his throat shortly after a dunk on Wednesday.

Brown threw down a two-handed dunk against the Detroit Pistons on Isaiah Stewart, and then made the gesture in Stewart's direction.

Brown told the media after the 130-120 victory over the Pistons that he expected to hear from the NBA for his actions.

Well, he has been hit with a $25,000 fine.

It's only the second fine in the NBA this season for an "obscene gesture," according to Spotrac. Anthony Edwards was fined $35,000 for giving the middle finger.

Players were hit with fines last year due to gestures, perhaps most notably Rudy Gobert, when he seemed to indicate that referees had money on a game. That cost him $100,000.

Brown had 28 points with nine assists, and Kristaps Porzingis added 26 points and nine rebounds to lead the Celtics to their ninth victory in 10 games.

The Celtics held a double-digit lead until the fourth quarter, when Detroit hit four straight three-pointers to come within eight points, 109-101, and force Boston coach Joe Mazzulla to put Brown back in.

The Pistons cut it to five in the final minute on Tobias Harris' three-pointer, but Payton Pritchard's late three sealed it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

