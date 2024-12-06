Expand / Collapse search
Boston Celtics

Celtics' Jaylen Brown fined $25,000 for making 'inappropriate' gesture

Brown motioned a throat-slash

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Jaylen Brown was hit with a fine after making what the NBA called an "inappropriate gesture."

The Boston Celtics star motioned his thumb across his throat shortly after a dunk on Wednesday.

Brown threw down a two-handed dunk against the Detroit Pistons on Isaiah Stewart, and then made the gesture in Stewart's direction.

Jaylen Brown dunking

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dunks against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Brown told the media after the 130-120 victory over the Pistons that he expected to hear from the NBA for his actions.

Well, he has been hit with a $25,000 fine.

It's only the second fine in the NBA this season for an "obscene gesture," according to Spotrac.  Anthony Edwards was fined $35,000 for giving the middle finger.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) goes up for a shot in front of Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and center Mo Bamba, rear, as Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) goes up for a shot in front of Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and center Mo Bamba, rear, as Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Players were hit with fines last year due to gestures, perhaps most notably Rudy Gobert, when he seemed to indicate that referees had money on a game. That cost him $100,000.

Brown had 28 points with nine assists, and Kristaps Porzingis added 26 points and nine rebounds to lead the Celtics to their ninth victory in 10 games.

The Celtics held a double-digit lead until the fourth quarter, when Detroit hit four straight three-pointers to come within eight points, 109-101, and force Boston coach Joe Mazzulla to put Brown back in.

Jaylen Brown yells

June 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. (Peter Casey-USA Today Sports)

The Pistons cut it to five in the final minute on Tobias Harris' three-pointer, but Payton Pritchard's late three sealed it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

