Boston Celtics' Brad Stevens details his tough week and that was before team's 3-game losing streak

The Boston Celtics’ recent losing streak this week added insult to injury for coach Brad Stevens.

Stevens, who is in his eighth season as the Celtics’ head coach, told The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" on WBZ radio Thursday that he'd had a miserable few days before the losses to the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks all on the road.

"I was just telling my wife, I had a root canal and my identity stolen last week and I think those were two of my better days in the last eight days. It's just been what it is," Stevens said.

"It was the real stuff. People were trying to open [credit] cards and all this stuff. Calling Target to open account. Like I would have an interest in opening a Target account right now during this stretch," he added.

Boston has had a bit of a down month since February began.

The Celtics have lost nine of their last 14 games with the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards still on the docket as the month ends.

The downturn put them on the outside looking in if the playoffs were to start today. Boston is 15-17 and just a half-game behind the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.