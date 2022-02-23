Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Cavaliers
Published

Cavaliers promote Mike Gansey from assistant to GM

The 39-year-old Gansey is a Northeast Ohio native

Associated Press
The Cleveland Cavaliers promoted assistant general manager Mike Gansey to GM on Wednesday, one of several front-office moves made by the improved team.

Gansey has been with the Cavs since 2011. He will have an increased role in draft preparations while working with Koby Altman, who was recently promoted from GM to president of basketball operations.

"Mike has been an incredible resource to me and this organization and his work behind the scenes gives me great confidence that he is ready to take on more of a leadership role," Altman said. "His community roots provides a unique perspective when evaluating players and the type of commitment needed to make a positive impact in Cleveland."

Canton Charge basketball team general manager Mike Gansey is shown during the Charge's practice  at Edgewood Community Center in Canton, Ohio, on Nov. 19, 2015. The Cleveland Cavaliers promoted assistant general manager Mike Gansey to GM on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, one of several front-office moves made by the improved team.

The Cavs have had a dramatic turnaround after winning just 22 games last season. They reached the All-Star break fourth in the Eastern Conference and are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

The 39-year-old Gansey is a Northeast Ohio native. He played collegiately at West Virginia, where he was a first-team Big East selection. Gansey previously served as GM for the Cleveland Charge of the NBA's G League.

Along with Gansey's promotion, the Cavs elevated Brandon Weems to assistant GM after working as their senior director of player personnel. Weems is a longtime friend and former high-school teammate of LeBron James.

Also, the Cavs promoted Jason Hillman to vice president of basketball operations and Jon Nichols to vice president of basketball strategy.