NBA must discipline Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. harshly, says Houston-based domestic violence victim group

The Houston Area Women’s Center (HAWC), a domestic violence victim advocacy group, is calling on the NBA to ban Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. amid allegations he assaulted his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, in a New York City hotel room.

Porter, 23, was arrested in New York City Monday and charged with assault and strangulation.

HAWC, which helps thousands of women, children and families each year escape domestic violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking, believes the NBA and all professional leagues must strengthen policies for domestic violence cases like Porter's.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"At what point do leagues say it has gone too far? Surely it should have happened before now," HAWC President and CEO Emilee Whitehurst said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "We challenge the NBA and similar professional leagues to strengthen their domestic violence policy and to hold offenders accountable.

"This is a terrifying story, and sadly, it is one very public example of the violence all around us in Houston daily. The high rates of post-traumatic stress disorder from complex trauma make it almost impossible for survivors to move forward without significant support."

The NBA did not immediately answer a request for comment to Fox News Digital.

ROCKETS' KEVIN PORTER JR. ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGE AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTACKING GIRLFRIEND IN NEW YORK CITY

Prosecutors revealed during Porter’s arraignment Tuesday that Gondrezick suffered a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye due to the alleged attack, per The Associated Press.

However, Robert Hantman, Gondrezick's lawyer, told Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg "statements that were attributed to (Gondrezick) were not her words."

"She says he didn't strike her repeatedly," Hantman said. "He's a big guy. If he hit her repeatedly, she'd have a broken jaw."

Assistant District Attorney Mirah Curzer said at Porter's arraignment the NBA guard repeatedly punched Gondrezick, causing a gash to her right eye, and strangled her and broke a bone in her neck.

Though a criminal complaint says she suffered a "fractured vertebrae," Gondrezick actually has a congential defect that was mistaken for a cracked vertebra, according to Hantman.

RICH PAUL ARGUES LEBRON JAMES FACED MORE SCRUTINY THAN MICHAEL JORDAN DUE TO CURRENT NEWS CYCLE

But there's no doubt this is a "serious domestic violence case," as Curzer pointed out during the arraignment. Police found a hallway at the Millennium Hotel in Manhattan covered in blood after Gondrezick fled her room and called authorities, prosecutors say.

A police spokesperson also told the Houston Chronicle that "upon arrival, officers were informed that a 26-year-old female sustained a laceration to the right side of her face and was complaining about pain to her neck.

"A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a known individual struck her multiple times upon her body and placed his hands around her neck."

Curzer added Porter has a history of abusing Gondrezick, which includes an incident when he allegedly drove his car into hers intentionally.

Porter was ordered to post $75,000 cash or secure a $100,000 bond to be released from police custody. He had been in custody since 6:45 a.m. Monday.

The Rockets told the AP in a statement Monday the team was "in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr. We have no further comment at this time."

Porter was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of USC. He was eventually traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and began his career there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Porter was traded to the Rockets after one full season with the Cavaliers. He’s averaged 17.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and six assists in three seasons with Houston.