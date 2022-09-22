Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell opens Browns game as 'Dawg Pound Captain,' smashes Steelers guitar pregame

Browns implemented new tradition last week

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Donovan Mitchell is officially a Clevelander.

The newest Cleveland Cavaliers guard was recognized as the "Dawg Pound Captain" at the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, and he got the crowd hyped right before kickoff.

FILE - Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, is shown before a playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center in Dallas on April 25, 2022.

Mitchell, donning a Browns jersey with his No. 45, took a Steelers-designed guitar and banged it on the Browns amplifier.

The guitar and amplifier pay homage to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is located adjacent to FirstEnergy Stadium.

Mitchell was recently traded to the Cavaliers from the Utah Jazz after months of ongoing trade talks.

Mitchell admitted that he thought he was going to wind up back in his hometown and play for the New York Knicks, but the Cavs sent Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and three first round picks to Utah, along with two pick swaps.

Donovan Mitchell speaks during a press conference where he was introduced as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Sept. 14, 2022.

Browns legendary offensive lineman Joe Thomas had the honor of being the first-ever Dawg Pound Captain before the Browns' Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets. Thomas gave good mojo for the first 58 minutes of that game, but the Browns blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes to lose, 31-30.

Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman, left, Donovan Mitchell and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff pose for a photo during a press conference where Mitchell was introduced at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Sept. 14, 2022.

The AFC North rivals enter Thursday night both at 1-1.