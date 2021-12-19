Carson Wentz: Matt Judon questioned 'ability to reproduce'

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon were involved in a heated moment during their game Saturday night.

Wentz cited the intensity of the third quarter in the Colts' 27-17 victory when explaining his exchange with Judon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Don’t need to go into specifics, obviously, but when a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and there’s some other extracurriculars, guys’ hands need to be at their sides," the quarterback said, via Boston.com. "Let’s just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up.

"I don’t know if I’ve ever been that fired up on the football field."

Judon said he wasn’t sure what Wentz was fussing about in the moment.

"I don’t know. Leave it out on the field," Judon said. "Carson’s a good guy. He got mad about something. Who knows? And I guess that anger was directed towards me."

JONATHAN TAYLOR HELPS COLTS TURN TABLE ON PATRIOTS WITH 27-17 VICTORY

Wentz and the Colts have every reason to be fired up after taking down the No. 1 team in the AFC.

Indianapolis helped its standing in the conference and owns the fifth spot in the playoff standings with an 8-6 record. The team is only one win behind the Nos. 2 and 3 spots and two wins behind the No. 1 spot.

"Yeah, it means a lot," Colts coach Frank Reich said after the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, I’m more worried about this team and where we’re going and how we started the year not winning these games against these kinds of teams, and now we’ve won two out of three against the Bills, lost to Tampa and now beat this team. Feel good about that, but we still got to get better."