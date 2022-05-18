Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders
Published

Carson Wentz starting for Commanders 'is probably his last opportunity,' Troy Aikman says

Wentz is on the third team of his career

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Carson Wentz’s 2022 season with the Washington Commanders could be his last chance as a starting quarterback in the NFL, former Dallas Cowboys star Troy Aikman said Monday.

Aikman made the remarks on an ESPN conference call. He will be in the "Monday Night Football" booth this season.

Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders is introduced as head coach Ron Rivera looks on at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022, in Ashburn, Virginia.

"This is probably his last opportunity, just being blunt about it, to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL," the three-time Super Bowl winner said, via NFL.com.

"I think that right now, Carson had an opportunity; it didn’t end well in Philadelphia, of course. He then got traded to Indianapolis. Didn’t go great for him there. They decided to make another change at that position, and now he’s landed in Washington."

Quarterback Carson Wentz will likely be the starter when the Commanders take the field on Sept. 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wentz will likely be the starter when the Commanders take the field on Sept. 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A good start for Wentz would be to soundly defeat the Jaguars, something he and the Indianapolis Colts couldn’t do in Week 18 last season, which kept the team out of the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Wentz No. 2 overall in 2016. He was a Pro Bowler in his second season but has appeared in all 16 or 17 games three times in his career.

Last season, Wentz had 3,563 passing yards, 27 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. Strangely, Wentz had thrown seven interceptions four times. 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz before the Jaguars game on Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Behind Taylor Heinicke, the Commanders were ranked 23rd in points scored and 21st in yards gained. Wentz should be able to pack a punch for Washington, especially as the Commanders have one of the easiest schedules for the 2022 season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.