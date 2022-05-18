Ex-Giants star James Bradberry signs with NFC East rival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry has landed with a new team.

The former New York Giants star signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced Wednesday.

The NFL Network reported Bradberry’s deal is reportedly worth up to $10 million.

The Eagles were No. 18 in points allowed and No. 10 in yards allowed last season. They made the playoffs as a wild card after a 9-8 season.

The Giants released Bradberry after two seasons. New York signed him to a three-year, $43.5 million deal from the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2020 season. He was a Pro Bowler for the time in 2020 after he recorded three interceptions with 54 tackles.

In 2021, he played in all 17 games and had four interceptions with 47 tackles.

New York failed to find a trade partner for Bradberry. General manager Joe Schoen addressed the market for Bradberry during the NFL Draft at the end of April.

"We've had conversations about James. Teams have called. He's still a good player and a good person. The market is what it is," he said at the time.

Now, Bradberry will get a chance to devour the Giants’ offense and stay in a division where he will play the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders twice this year as well.

Philadelphia will start their season on Sept. 11 on the road against the Detroit Lions. Their first game against the Giants isn’t until Dec. 11.