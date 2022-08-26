Carolina Panthers 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baker Mayfield joined the Carolina Panthers via a trade with the Cleveland Browns and won the starting quarterback job. He will have a chance for revenge on his former team in Week 1.

Mayfield should add some oomph to the offense with D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson, and as long as Christian McCaffrey is healthy, a little playoff run won’t be out of the question.

Jaycee Horn and Derrick Brown are entering their second seasons on defense, and the Panthers added Cory Littleton and Matt Ioannidis to shore up what they can.

Read below for the Panthers' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

--

Week 1: Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns, Sept. 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants, Sept. 18, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 3: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints, Sep. 25, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 2, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 5: Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers, Oct. 9, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 6: Carolina Panthers @ Los Angeles Rams, Oct. 16, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 7: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 23, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons, Oct. 30, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: Carolina Panthers @ Cincinnati Bengals, Nov. 6, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 10, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: Carolina Panthers @ Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 20, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos, Nov. 27, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks, Dec. 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 15: Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 16: Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions, Dec. 24, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jan. 1, 2023

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints, Jan. 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD