Panthers' Christian McCaffrey shares childhood Tom Brady memory

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is one NFL star who grew up watching Tom Brady and got to play against the quarterback legend.

McCaffrey told Fox News Digital Brady’s resume on the field speaks for itself.

"I think the first thing you look at is his resume and winning. Obviously, there’s not an athlete in the league that’s done what he’s done in football. Forget me as a competitor or as a player. As a fan of the game, it's really been an honor and just growing up in this era, being able to watch him," McCaffrey said.

The Panthers star said what sets Brady apart are his intangibles.

"I think what makes him great is his statistics and accolades, obviously his Super Bowl trophies but so much more than that. His leadership and the kind of person he is," McCaffrey told Fox News Digital.

McCaffrey shared a story about how Brady treated one of his brothers after the New England Patriots had lost to the Denver Broncos when they were younger. McCaffrey grew up in Colorado while his father Ed played for the Broncos.

"I remember when I was little, and my dad had just got done playing for the Broncos and, believe it or not, my dad played against him," McCaffrey recalled. "My little brother was a massive Tom Brady fan. He’s a quarterback. Wore No. 12 because of him, and the Patriots had beaten them at Mile High. And after the game, my little brother wanted an autograph from Tom Brady. He had just lost the game, and when you lose you get upset.

"And my brother asked, and he couldn’t have been nicer. (Brady) went up to him and gave him the time of day, and I think that, to me, is what makes him a special person."

Hyperice partnership

McCaffrey has been on the mend, recovering from another injury-plagued season. He has been involved with Hyperice, which provides products for elite pro athletes and not-so-elite amateurs.

He shared with Fox News Digital why he decided to get involved with Hyperice.

"It’s a product I’ve used pretty much since college. And just to see the development and the growth that the company has gotten to and will continue to get to is something that's special," McCaffrey said. "I found a great team. They’re unbelievable from the top down, very smart, very passionate about recovery and attacking athletics."

McCaffrey is a believer in some of their products and said they helped aid him in his recovery process.

"It’s helped me a lot, especially going through kind of what I’ve been through the last two years with some injuries. It's a product that has helped me get back to where I need to be as fast as possible. And I'm just thankful for the partnership."

The star running back played in seven games with the Panthers last season. He had 442 rushing yards on 99 carries and scored one rushing touchdown.