Carlos Correa opens up on uncertain future after Astros' World Series loss

Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros have tough decisions to make as the World Series loss to the Atlanta Braves immediately turns into the offseason with a bunch of concerns on the table.

One of the most important questions is regarding Correa’s status with the club moving forward. Correa is set to become a free agent once the new baseball year begins officially and him re-joining Houston isn’t something that is exactly set in stone.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the World Series defeat on Tuesday, Correa was immediately peppered with questions about his thoughts on the offseason.

"I wish I knew. I wish I knew. I haven’t thought about that. So I don’t know what to say," Correa told reporters when asked what the percentage was he’d return, via FOX 26 Houston.

"I hope that God takes me wherever is best for me and my family and where we’re going to be happy and enjoy our lives and enjoy the time that we’re gonna spend there because it’s probably going to be a for a lot of years," Correa said.

BRAVES' DANSBY SWANSON ON WORLD SERIES WIN: 'NO PLACE THAT DESERVES IT MORE THAN THE CITY OF ATLANTA'

Correa said he was emotional thinking about the possibility of not being back with Houston after seven years.

"I’ve dedicated my life to this organization and we made all these playoffs and we’ve been so successful. I feel like I was a part of it and I love the group of guys that have come through this organization. So obviously, it’s tough. I think we accomplished a lot of great things. Wining championships are really hard in this sport. We fell short twice, but we brought a lot of memories to this city," he added.

In those seven years, Correa was the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star. He smacked 133 home runs and batted .277 with a .837 OPS and a 127 OPS+. He will be a hot commodity on the market and could make an astounding amount of money.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But whether he will return to Houston or play elsewhere is still to be determined.