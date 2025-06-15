Cardinals' Willson Contreras rips Brewers player after heated incident over first-base collision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras tore into a Milwaukee Brewers player following a collision at first base during the two teams’ matchup on Saturday.

The baserunning incident occurred in the bottom of the third inning when Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin hit a one-hopper to Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who fired the ball to Contreras for the third out of the inning. Contreras stepped backward off of the plate and collided with Durbin.

Durbin fell to the ground. Brewers star Rhys Hoskins was among those who seemed to yell at Contreras from the dugout, but cooler heads seemingly prevailed for the time being. When Contreras got up to the plate, he was plunked by Brewers pitcher Jose Quintana. Contreras ran after the ball, picked it up and handed it to Quintana as he ran down to first base.

Contreras got some comeuppance in the ninth inning when he hit a solo home run off of Brewers pitcher Rob Zastryzny. Contreras started into the Brewers dugout.

St. Louis picked up the 8-5 win, but the war of words continued after the game.

"One of their players likes to talk from far away, but when he got to my face, he didn’t say s---," Contreras said, via The Athletic. "I was looking for more than that. He seems to be tough, but he’s a f---ing p---y. I’m not going to name names. He knows who he is."

When asked about Hoskins, Contreras said that the Brewers player hadn't said anything to him.

Hoskins was asked about his interactions with Contreras. He responded coyly that the two were "just talking about playing first base."

Contreras’ homer was his ninth on the season.

The Cardinals improved to 37-34 with the win. Milwaukee dropped to 38-34.