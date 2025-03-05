Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals star Jordan Walker sustains bizarre injury during spring training game

Walker appeared to injure his knee when he stepped on a stadium sprinkler

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A knee injury will keep St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker off the baseball diamond the next several days. 

The 22-year-old appeared to sustain the injury after he stepped on a sprinkler head as he chased a fly ball during a spring training game Tuesday. 

The Cardinals defeated the Washington Nationals in Tuesday's exhibition in Palm Beach, Florida.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jordan Walker looks on

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker after striking out against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla., March 4, 2025. (Rich Storry/Imagn Images)

An MRI later confirmed Walker avoided any structural damage to his knee. However, there were some signs of irritation.

ROKI SASAKI PITCHES THREE SCORELESS INNINGS IN SPRING DEBUT WITH DODGERS

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said the team would take a cautious approach to Walker's knee over the next week.

"It is what it is," Marmol told reporters Wednesday. "We'll let it calm down for a week, and then we'll ramp that baby back up. And we'll still have time to see him in plenty of [spring training] games."

Jordan Walker hits during a game

Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker hits a single against the New York Mets during the second inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., Feb. 24, 2025. (Sam Navarro/magn Images)

Walker is expected to be ready for opening day next month. Walker made some changes to his swing this offseason and is projected to start in right field once the regular season begins.

Walker has 21 career home runs and 71 RBIs in 168 games. The right-handed batter also has a .255 career batting average.

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker reacts to an apparent knee injury against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla., March 4, 2025. (Rich Storry/Imagn Images)

The Cardinals finished last season with an 83–79 record but did not advance to the playoffs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marmol oversaw a 12-game improvement from the 2023 season. St. Louis has not qualified for the MLB postseason since the franchise won the 2022 NL Central division title.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.