Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona Cardinals
Published

Cardinals quarterback woes continue ahead of Christmas Day matchup

Colt McCoy was ruled out for Sunday

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It’s been a season of disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals after they agreed to a five-year contract extension with quarterback Kyler Murray in the offseason. 

With $160 million in guarantees for Murray, the Cardinals hoped to be legitimate playoff contenders in Kliff Kingsbury’s fourth season as head coach in Phoenix. 

Trace McSorley (19) of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass during the fourth quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver, Colo. 

Trace McSorley (19) of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass during the fourth quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver, Colo.  (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

It hasn’t gone as planned, and now Arizona will be starting its third quarterback of the season. 

ANTONIO BROWN AVOIDS CHARGES IN FLORIDA FOLLOWING ALLEGED DOMESTIC DISPUTE

Backup QB Colt McCoy was ruled out Wednesday for Arizona’s Christmas Day matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a concussion suffered against the Denver Broncos in Week 15. 

McCoy was starting for Murray who suffered a torn ACL in a Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots. 

Colt McCoy of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field during the third quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver, Colo. 

Colt McCoy of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field during the third quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver, Colo.  (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

"Still in the [concussion] protocol but feeling a lot better," Kingsbury said of McCoy Wednesday. "He’ll be out this week, but he definitely felt a lot better today. Which was encouraging."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In steps sixth-round draft pick Trace McSorley, who will get the first start of his NFL career. 

McSorley filled in for McCoy against the Broncos, throwing for 95 yards and two interceptions in a 24-15 loss. 

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks at the scoreboard during the first half of a game against the Denver Broncos Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. 

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks at the scoreboard during the first half of a game against the Denver Broncos Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft, McSorley has appeared in seven games in three years, throwing for 256 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’ll be facing another sixth-round draft pick as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers look to snap a two-game losing streak. 

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay is 6-8 on the season and coming off a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.