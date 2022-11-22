Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler after incident in Mexico City

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler has been fired following an incident in Mexico City over the weekend, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Tuesday.

Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic that Kugler was sent home before Monday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

​​"We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," he told the outlet. "It’s challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner and I’m just going to leave it at that."

Details around the situation which reportedly took place in Mexico City on Sunday were not immediately known.

The Cardinals did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Kingsbury told the outlet that the move is permanent.

Kugler joined the Cardinals as an offensive line and tight ends coach in 2019. He took on the role of run game coordinator in 2021.