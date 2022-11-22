Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler after incident in Mexico City

Coach Kliff Kingsbury did not offer details about the incident that led to Kugler's dismissal

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler has been fired following an incident in Mexico City over the weekend, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Tuesday. 

Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic that Kugler was sent home before Monday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. 

Offensive lineman Justin Murray #71 of the Arizona Cardinals with offensive line coach Sean Kugler during the second half of the NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. 

Offensive lineman Justin Murray #71 of the Arizona Cardinals with offensive line coach Sean Kugler during the second half of the NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.  (Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

​​"We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," he told the outlet. "It’s challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner and I’m just going to leave it at that." 

Details around the situation which reportedly took place in Mexico City on Sunday were not immediately known. 

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler talks to his players during a game between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals on November 29, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler talks to his players during a game between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals on November 29, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cardinals did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Kingsbury told the outlet that the move is permanent. 

Offensive line coach Sean Kugler of the Arizona Cardinals fist bumps Rodney Hudson #61 after a play during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. 

Offensive line coach Sean Kugler of the Arizona Cardinals fist bumps Rodney Hudson #61 after a play during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California.  (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Kugler joined the Cardinals as an offensive line and tight ends coach in 2019. He took on the role of run game coordinator in 2021.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.