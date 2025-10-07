Cardinals fine head coach Jonathan Gannon $100K for altercation with player after big blunder: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly fined head coach Jonathan Gannon $100,000 for his sideline altercation with running back Emari Demercado.

Gannon was upset after Demercado dropped the football before crossing the goal line on what should have been a 72-yard touchdown that would have put Arizona up 28-6 early in the fourth quarter.

Instead, the Cardinals went on to lose to the Tennessee Titans, 22-21.

A video posted to social media showed Gannon approaching Demercado, who was being consoled by left tackle Paris Johnson after the mistake, and confronting him. Gannon appeared to get in Demercado’s face before making brief contact with the running back's arm as he walked away.

Gannon apologized for his actions on Monday, saying, "I kind of let the moment get the better of me there."

There will be no other discipline for Gannon than the fine, according to ESPN.

This is the first time an NFL head coach has been fined for a player altercation since Bruce Arians, who was coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was disciplined for hitting safety Andrew Adams’ helmet during a Wild Card Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bucs docked Arians $50,000 for the incident.

Demercado’s blunder allowed the Titans to get back into the game, as rookie Cam Ward orchestrated a touchdown drive to cut the deficit.

Demercado wasn’t the only Cardinals to falter. Several defenders failed to recover a red-zone fumble following an interception, allowing Tennessee’s Tyler Lockett to fall on the ball in the end zone for a wild touchdown.

After the Cardinals failed to pick up the first down, Ward led the Titans on a final drive capped by a walk-off field goal as time expired.

