NFL fines Cowboys' Jerry Jones for obscene gesture: report

The NFL reportedly fined Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday for an obscene gesture he made toward fans during the team’s win over the New York Jets over the weekend.

Jones was hit for $250,000 days after a video posted to social media showed him flipping the middle finger toward fans, ESPN reported.

The 82-year-old attempted to explain what he was trying to do and lamented the act earlier Tuesday.

"That was unfortunate," he told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via The Athletic. "There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out front. It was right after we made our last touchdown. I put up the wrong show of hand. The intention was thumbs up."

The Athletic noted that former Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams was fined $250,000 for an "obscene gesture" toward fans after the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills. The NFL also fined Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper $300,000 in 2023 for throwing a drink toward Jacksonville Jaguars fans.

The bill may be akin to pocket change for the billionaire.

He bought the Cowboys franchise in 1989 for $140 million and helped turn it into an organization valued at $13 billion, according to Forbes. The magazine said the Cowboys were the first franchise to be valued at more than $10 billion.

Dallas topped the Jets to move to 2-2-1.