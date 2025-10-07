Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Dallas Cowboys

NFL fines Cowboys' Jerry Jones for obscene gesture: report

Jones flipped the middle finger to fans as the Cowboys defeated the Jets

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Cowboys named 3rd-least optimistic fanbase, Should Dallas fans be upset with Jerry Jones? | The Herd Video

Cowboys named 3rd-least optimistic fanbase, Should Dallas fans be upset with Jerry Jones? | The Herd

The Dallas Cowboys were voted the 3rd-least optimistic fanbase in the NFL. Colin Cowherd says that this is an indictment on Jerry Jones and how he runs the Cowboys.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL reportedly fined Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday for an obscene gesture he made toward fans during the team’s win over the New York Jets over the weekend.

Jones was hit for $250,000 days after a video posted to social media showed him flipping the middle finger toward fans, ESPN reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jerry Jones points to the crowd

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets  at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025. (Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images)

The 82-year-old attempted to explain what he was trying to do and lamented the act earlier Tuesday.

"That was unfortunate," he told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via The Athletic. "There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out front. It was right after we made our last touchdown. I put up the wrong show of hand. The intention was thumbs up."

The Athletic noted that former Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams was fined $250,000 for an "obscene gesture" toward fans after the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills. The NFL also fined Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper $300,000 in 2023 for throwing a drink toward Jacksonville Jaguars fans.

Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett have a chat

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NBC commentator Jason Garrett speak before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 28, 2025. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

BROWNS TRADE JOE FLACCO TO BENGALS AMID CINCINNATI'S QB STRUGGLES 

The bill may be akin to pocket change for the billionaire.

He bought the Cowboys franchise in 1989 for $140 million and helped turn it into an organization valued at $13 billion, according to Forbes. The magazine said the Cowboys were the first franchise to be valued at more than $10 billion.

Jerry Jones in California

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones observe the playing of the national anthem at training camp opening ceremonies at the River Ridge Fields on July 26, 2025.  (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas topped the Jets to move to 2-2-1. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue