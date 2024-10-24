Cardinals call audible on game plan for cheerleaders due to new seating

The Arizona Cardinals made a slight adjustment with their in-game presentation for fans who watch the team at State Farm Stadium this season.

With the addition of new seating, the Cardinals said the team removed cheerleaders and flag runners from the sideline in the name of safety.

"The cheerleaders continue to perform on the playing field during breaks, as they always have," the team told The Arizona Republic Tuesday.

"With the introduction of new field-level seating products this season, measures have been taken throughout the year to reduce sideline congestion and enhance safety by moving some personnel to other areas. This has included certain aspects of our game entertainment group — like the cheerleaders and flag runners — only being on the field when performing.

"We will continue to evaluate these areas throughout the season to provide the cleanest and safest environment for all individuals who occupy the sidelines."

The switch appeared to leave Cardinals cheerleading alumni upset.

"We worked our tails off," former cheerleader Kim Denson told FOX 10 Phoenix. "We put a lot of hours in. I'm very surprised."

Denson was with the team during the 1994 and 1995 seasons.

Davis Berryhill, who was with the team from 2017 to 2021, told the station the decision "hurt my heart a little bit."

"When I was on the team, seeing all the little girls in the stands was my favorite thing ever. For them to see a woman can be in professional sports. A woman can be in the NFL. I think having that representation of women is really important," Berryhill added.

Cheerleaders or not, the Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night, 17-15.

The team is on the road Sunday for a matchup against the Miami Dolphins.