'Caps hoping for third straight win vs. Red Bulls

Vancouver Whitecaps FC welcomes Red Bull New York to BC Place on Wednesday with the two sides picking up differing results at the weekend.

New York saw its six-game unbeaten run come to an end on Sunday as it fell to the Chicago Fire, 3-1, at Toyota Park, while Vancouver claimed a second successive win by defeating the Colorado Rapids at home on Saturday.

The Whitecaps are looking to make it a clean sweep of their three-game homestand while extending their unbeaten streak to five games. They have already claimed a seventh win of the season, surpassing their total number of victories from 2011.

"It was something we talked about and motivated us going into this game," said Whitecaps head coach Martin Rennie. "We want to keep the momentum of winning going and stay on a good run of wins and good performances.

"It's significant because it's the seventh and it's more wins than the team has had before in a season and hasn't been done before."

Sebastien Le Toux broke a seven-game goalless drought to record the lone tally of the game, his first strike since April 18. The Frenchman has played all but one minute in MLS action this season.

"For a while it can be in your head," Le Toux said. "For a long time I didn't score. It was great for me, great for my confidence and great for the team to get another win tonight, especially against Colorado - a big rival in our league and our conference."

The Red Bulls defense struggled against Chicago and they will need to find a way to contain the former Union striker.

"We need to defend better," said Red Bulls head coach Hans Backe. "That has to be the starting point. We need to track different. We need to start better. We have to alter our attacking game and be braver when we crosses and it was too easy for both center backs to win those 50-50 balls.

"It's a lot of things that just have to be better. The passing game, too many unforced errors, the pressure. It happens sometimes in games every now and then and it's still frustrating."

New York has allowed seven goals in its last four games. The leaky defense is the likely explanation as to why New York has dropped out of second place in the Eastern Conference.

"When you don't give up goals, you win games," said goalkeeper Ryan Meara. "When you give up three goals, it's almost impossible to win games. We almost have to go back to the basics a little and start doing the stuff we did during that run when we were winning games."