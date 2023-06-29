Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Montreal Canadiens
Published

Canadiens netminder Carey Price goes blank when announcing Montreal’s first-round NHL pick

‘Boy that was embarrassing,’ the Habs legend tweeted

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NHL Draft stage can even be a little intimidating to some of the game’s biggest stars.

Stage nerves are what may have contributed to legendary Montreal Canadiens netminder Carey Price forgetting the last name of the team’s first-round draft pick on Wednesday night, a seemingly harmless gaffe that he later apologized for. 

Carey Price announces the Habs 2023 first round pick

Kent Hughes and Carey Price of the Montréal Canadiens are seen on stage during round one of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Price had the honor of announcing the Habs selection with the No. 5 overall pic,k but just as he was about to deliver the good news to one lucky player, he went blank. 

BLACKHAWKS SELECT CONNOR BEDARD WITH THE NO. 1 PICK IN THE 2023 NHL DRAFT

"Les Canadiens de Montreal are proud to select David . . ." Price said, looking around, before turning to the organization’s leadership behind him. 

In a true act of mercy, general manager Kent Hughes stepped up to the mic and said, "We planned it that way," before announcing the pick, defenseman David Reinbacher, which Price promptly repeated back. 

David Reinbacher walks to the stage after getting drafted by the Habs

David Reinbacher walks to the stage after being selected fifth overall by the Montreal Canadiens during the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One at Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Boy that was embarrassing," Price said in a tweet. "Sorry David….. Reinbacher."

But Reinbacher didn’t seem to mind. 

"I was a little bit confused, but when Kent Hughes came and was like 'Reinbacher,' it was incredible," the Austrian hockey player later recalled in an interview. 

David Reinbacher shakes Gary Bettman's hand after getting drafted

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman shakes the hand of David Reinbacher onstage after Reinbacher was selected fifth overall by the Montreal Canadiens during the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One at Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I fell into the arms [of] my dad and then I went on the stage and Carey Price came to me [and] was like, 'I’m so sorry.' I was like, 'Yeah, no problem, I guess.' You got to look up to such a great guy. It was stunning to shake his hand. I’m very thankful for that."

Reinbacher, 18, had 22 points in 46 games last season while playing Switzerland’s top professional league.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.