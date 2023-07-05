Expand / Collapse search
Canada defeats Cuba to advance to CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals against US

Canada finished second in Group C with with five points

Associated Press
Canada advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, beating Cuba 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Guatemala also advanced with a 3-2 victory over Guadeloupe at Harrison, New Jersey, and will play Jamaica in the opener of a quarterfinal doubleheader at Cincinnati on Sunday, followed by the U.S.-Canada matchup.

Jayden Nelson celebrates with Jonathan Osorio

Canadas Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston.  (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

In the other quarterfinal doubleheader, Mexico will play Costa Rica on Saturday after Panama meets invited guest Qatar at Arlington, Texas.

Junior Hoilett converted a 21st-minute penalty kick for No. 45 Canada after a hand ball on Eduardo Hernandez on Hoilett's cross.

JESÚS FERREIRA BECOMES FIRST AMERICAN WITH BACK-TO-BACK INTERNATIONAL HAT TRICKS IN US' DOMINANT VICTORY

Richie Laryea grabs Eduardo Hernándezs jersey

Canadas Richie Laryea (22) grabs the jersey of Cubas Eduardo Hernández (8) during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston.  (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Jonathan Osorio scored in the 26th off Lucas Cavallini's pass, Jayden Nelson on a rebound of Cavallini's shot in the 47th and Liam Millar in the 61st on a header from Hoilett's corner kick.

Cuba, ranked 166th, scored on penalty kicks by Luis Paradela in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and Maikel Reyes in the 89th.

Jayden Nelson celebrates with Junior Hoilett

Canadas Jayden Nelson (7) celebrates with Junior Hoilett (10) after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston.  (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

No. 116 Guatemala won Group C with six points and Canada finished second with five. Guadeloupe had four and Cuba zero.

No. 42 Costa Rica defeated Martinique 6-4 at Harrison to advance, and 57th-ranked Panama, already assured a quarterfinal berth, drew No. 76 El Salvador 2-2. Guadeloupe and Martinique are not ranked because they are not FIFA members.