NFL

Cameron Sutton, former Lions star, turns himself in after being wanted on domestic violence charge

Sutton showed up at a Tampa, Florida, jail on Sunday night

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Ex-Lions player Cameron Sutton turns himself in to Florida jail Video

Ex-Lions player Cameron Sutton turns himself in to Florida jail

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton turned himself in after Florida authorities wanted him on a domestic violence charge.

Cameron Sutton, a former Detroit Lions cornerback who was wanted by police in Florida last month for a domestic violence warrant, turned himself in on Sunday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a video showing Sutton, 29, arriving at a jail in Tampa. Sutton was wanted for domestic battery by strangulation, which is a third-degree felony and could result in a prison term of up to five years.

Cameron Sutton looks on

Cameron Sutton of the Detroit Lions during the national anthem prior to the Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions."

The Lions released Sutton after police announced he was being sought.

Authorities said officers responded to a call about domestic violence in progress involving the former Pittsburgh Steelers player and a female around 5 a.m. on March 7. The sheriff’s office then asked the public for help trying to find Sutton.

Lions president Rod Wood said at the time that Sutton was at the team’s training facility when the warrant was issued.

Cameron Sutton vs Broncos

Cameron Sutton of the Lions reacts after a stop against the Denver Broncos at Ford Field on Dec. 16, 2023, in Detroit. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

"We learned about the warrant at the same time everybody else did on social media," Wood told Fox 2 Detroit last week. "We were able to speak to Cam because he was actually in our building. We found him. He was down with our strength staff. He kind of showed up unexpectedly to work out."

Sutton signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Lions before the start of the 2023 season after spending six years with the Steelers. He played and started all 17 games for Detroit and their three playoff games.

He had a career-high 65 tackles and an interception in 2023. He was projected to be a starting cornerback going into the 2024 season along with newly signed Carlton Davis.

Pittsburgh selected the Jonesboro, Georgia, native in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Tennessee. He earned his way to being a starting cornerback in his fifth season with Pittsburgh.

Cameron Sutton photo

An arrest warrant was issued for Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office; Getty Images)

With the Steelers, he had 168 total tackles in 84 career games along with eight interceptions.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.