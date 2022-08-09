2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman reportedly join LIV Golf: 'Yeah, they’re gone'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LIV Golf’s membership continues to grow despite the fallout between the Saudi-backed circuit and the PGA Tour, but the latest defector will surely send shock waves throughout the golf world.

Six-time PGA Tour winner and defending British Open champion Cameron Smith is the latest player rumored to have joined LIV Golf after fellow Aussie Cameron Percy revealed during a radio appearance on Tuesday that Smith and Marc Leishman have already joined the league.

"Unfortunately, yeah they’re gone," Percy told RSN Radio, according to multiple reports.

PGA TOUR LOOKS TO BLOCK LIV GOLFERS FROM COMPETING IN FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS, FILES MOTION IN COURT

Smith, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, made eight birdies on the final day of the British Open to win the claret jug trophy last month, but reporters seemed more interested in rumors that he might soon be heading to LIV.

"I just won the British Open, and you’re asking about that?" Smith said at the time, adding that his team "worries about all that stuff."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

If true, Smith’s absence on the PGA Tour would largely be considered one of the most notable ones – aside from being the highest-ranked player to join LIV, Smith is one of the more up-and-coming players on the PGA Tour.

He won the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions this year after shooting a Tour record of 34 under par. He won The Players Championship just months later and earned his first major win at the British Open, following a second-place finish at the Masters in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP