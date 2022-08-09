Expand / Collapse search
2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman reportedly join LIV Golf: 'Yeah, they’re gone'

Smith would be the highest-ranked PGA Tour player to join LIV Golf

By Paulina Dedaj
LIV Golf’s membership continues to grow despite the fallout between the Saudi-backed circuit and the PGA Tour, but the latest defector will surely send shock waves throughout the golf world. 

Six-time PGA Tour winner and defending British Open champion Cameron Smith is the latest player rumored to have joined LIV Golf after fellow Aussie Cameron Percy revealed during a radio appearance on Tuesday that Smith and Marc Leishman have already joined the league. 

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman look on during a pro-am prior to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 20, 2022 in Avondale, Louisiana. 

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman look on during a pro-am prior to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 20, 2022 in Avondale, Louisiana.  (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, yeah they’re gone," Percy told RSN Radio, according to multiple reports. 

Smith, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, made eight birdies on the final day of the British Open to win the claret jug trophy last month, but reporters seemed more interested in rumors that he might soon be heading to LIV. 

"I just won the British Open, and you’re asking about that?" Smith said at the time, adding that his team "worries about all that stuff."

Cameron Smith of Australia looks at the Claret Jug trophy during a press conference following his one stroke victory in the final round of The 150th Open Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews on July 17, 2022 in St. Andrews, Scotland. 

Cameron Smith of Australia looks at the Claret Jug trophy during a press conference following his one stroke victory in the final round of The 150th Open Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews on July 17, 2022 in St. Andrews, Scotland.  (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

If true, Smith’s absence on the PGA Tour would largely be considered one of the most notable ones – aside from being the highest-ranked player to join LIV, Smith is one of the more up-and-coming players on the PGA Tour. 

He won the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions this year after shooting a Tour record of 34 under par. He won The Players Championship just months later and earned his first major win at the British Open, following a second-place finish at the Masters in 2020. 

Cameron Smith tees off during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, United Kingdom. 

Cameron Smith tees off during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, United Kingdom.  (MB Media/Getty Images)

Smith and Leishman are both qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs beginning this week but, amid the antitrust lawsuit and the PGA Tour’s motion to stop three other qualified players from participating, moving to LIV Golf would all but end their chances of playing. 

