Cameron Jordan pokes fun at injured coach Joe Vitt after win (PHOTO)

After Joe Vitt was on the injury report for chasing down robbers, he still made sure that he didn't miss out on an impressive road victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

To make Vitt's trip with a torn Achilles and broken wrist even more impressive, he was honored for coaching in career game No. 600 on Sunday, according to Mike Triplett of ESPN. As Triplett explains, Vitt didn't get out of Indianapolis without a bit of ribbing being thrown in his direction, as you can see from Cameron Jordan's Instagram.

Vitt may have needed a hand to get onto the plane, but he was still likely a pretty happy man after the 27-21 victory that sent the New Orleans Saints to 3-4 on the year.

MORE NEWS: Want stories delivered to you? Sign up for our NFL newsletters.