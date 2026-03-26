Cam Newton says NFL's global push is 'on brand' ahead of historic 2026 season: 'It’s business'

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The NFL will play a record nine international games during the 2026 season, spanning four different continents and seven countries, and beginning with a stop in Melbourne, Australia.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will play the first-ever game in Australia, but it will be played at 10:35 a.m. local time on Friday Sept. 11 to coincide with a Thursday night game at 8:35 p.m. ET in the U.S.

With the NFL continuing its push to reach millions more globally, there is a question: what do players think about it, especially those that will be in situations like the Rams and 49ers come September?

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Former NFL MVP Cam Newton was never able to play overseas, as he battled a Lisfranc injury when his squad was set to play in the United Kingdom. However, he believes, from a business perspective for the NFL, a global push makes too much sense.

"I think what the NFL is doing is almost on brand. It’s business," he said. "As we’re having this conversation about business, they understand the magnitude of magnifying the game of football. They’re doing it on one sense with full-contact football, but they’re also doing it in another sense, that comes probably more natural, with the flag dynamic.

According to the International Federation of American Football, there are 2.4 million kids under 17 who play organized flag football in the U.S. But globally, there are millions participating in the flag game, which the NFL is heavily involved in.

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As a result, international fans of all ages are tapped into the NFL game, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the rest of the league office have made a concerted effort to allow those fans to see live-action NFL play in their home countries.

"So many different people from different colors, creeds, as well as genders, can participate in the flag game. I think the NFL understands the importance, similar to what the NBA has been on for decades now. They’re just trying to explore and expand the brand of the NFL."

Other than Melbourne, there will be three London games, while Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Munich, Madrid and Mexico City will all be host sites for the NFL in 2026.

It may be good business for the NFL, but legendary sports agent Leigh Steinberg said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital that players have "mixed feelings" about traveling overseas.

"They actually like the travel aspect of it, seeing different cultures and other things," Steinberg said. "But it takes a physical toll. I mean, to fly from [the West Coast] to London is 12 hours. Then, to fly back, it’s 14 hours. When you start moving east in Europe, it gets longer than that. So, it takes a physical toll.

"I think that if you ask the coaches, they don’t love international games, because it takes them out of the routine and schedule."

EXPANDING CONTENT REACH WITH OFFSCRIPT

Newton may not be on the field any longer, but he remains tuned in to the NFL and every other sports moment through his content creation, most notably his "Funky Friday" and "4th & 1 with Cam Newton" shows as part of his Iconic Saga Productions.

Newton and his production team announced a major partnership with Offscript Worldwide, a creator-owned ecosystem that connects culture-shaping brands and platforms under one roof, which includes REVOLT Sports and 3BlackDot.

Offscript unveiled this new partnership at the 2026 IAB NewFronts, where they will begin collaborating with Newton’s independent production powerhouse, integrating his hit shows and amplifying the reach of athlete-driven storytelling for global brands.

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"When you really think about Offscript, it’s like the ecosystem that bridges so many different facets of our lives, from sports, to culture, to lifestyle and so many different things," Newton explained. "That transition for me wasn’t foreign. Instead of training to be the best football player, or the best athlete. Now, I’m just training to be the best content creator I can possibly be.

"I just always want to be a beacon of the person, in a lot of ways, figured it out as I went. I’m just so thrilled that Offscript gives me and Iconic Saga the opportunity to continue to believe in our vision, and we’re not able to do these things without great partners like this."

As this partnership kicks off, Newton will also be hitting the road for the "4th & 1 College Tailgate Experience," visiting HBCU’s across the U.S. to celebrate their heritage and shine a national spotlight on student-athletes, academic programs, and the unique game-day culture that defines what it means to be an HBCU.

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