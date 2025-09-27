Cam Newton fires back at Tua Tagovailoa with 'Anybody can go 0-3' response in war of words

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There is a new chapter in the Cam Newton-Tua Tagovailoa saga.

Tagovailoa responded to Newton’s earlier criticism, saying that "Well, anybody can play quarterback in this league then," while dismissing football pundits in a press conference Thursday. Newton clapped back Friday.

"Anybody can go 0-3," Newton said during ESPN’s "First Take" on Friday.

"When I see the situation that’s taken place in Miami, it’s more ‘Love Island’ drama than football," Newton said, "And in large part, I wouldn’t say it’s all on Tua, but it is a main ingredient, and I just know what he’s capable of."

Newton cited how much Tagovailoa makes to highlight his past success.

"There (were) times we’ve seen Tua Tagovailoa, and it was at a high level. You don’t make $53 million … by just being a random on the street," Newton said.

Newton encouraged Tagovailoa to trust his wide receivers.

"Let it rip," Newton said. "When you have Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill and Mike McDaniel as your coach, you have all the assets and amenities. You have once shown that you’re capable. I don’t know what this is in Miami now."

Newton’s comments on ESPN’s "First Take" were in response to Tagovailoa mentioning him by name during a press conference Thursday.

DOLPHINS' TUA TAGOVAILOA ISSUES SHARP RESPONSE TO CAM NEWTON'S SCATHING ASSESSMENT

"Well, anybody can play quarterback in this league then. I want to see anybody on the streets come and play quarterback," Tagovailoa said. "Cam is doing his thing for sure, but I think it's easier to be able to hold a clicker and talk about it that way or talk about what someone else is doing wrong when you're not going out and having to do the same as them.

"I think it's easy to do that. I think anybody can do that. I don't think anybody can play quarterback."

Tagovailoa acknowledged that he has not played as well as he would like during the Dolphins’ 0-3 start. Tagovailoa has completed 69.7% of his passes for 575 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Tagovailoa’s struggles are what prompted Newton to call him out in relation to the Dolphins quarterback’s four-year, $212 million contract.

"Tagovailoa is making more than Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels," Newton said on a prior episode of "First Take." "Am I pocket-watching? No, I’m putting things into perspective here.

"In this case, it should be more money, more expectations. … What you’re being paid, what you’re asked to do, what you have the capability of — from one quarterback to the other, I look at the situation like come on, dawg. Especially when you’ve got a Ferrari and a Lamborghini and other amenities that other quarterbacks wish they had."

The Dolphins (0-3) take on the New York Jets (0-3) on Monday night.

