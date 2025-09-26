Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa issues sharp response to Cam Newton's scathing assessment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami Dolphins had a disappointing end to the 2024 season. After falling short of the playoffs, the Dolphins' woes have continued into the early portion of the 2025 campaign.

Miami's 0-3 start this season has further placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's performance under the microscope. Former NFL QB-turned media personality Cam Newton is among those who have criticized Tagovailoa.

During one of last week's episodes of ESPN's "First Take," Newton cited Tagovailoa's four-year, $212.1 million contract extension during his critique of the Pro Bowl signal-caller's performance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Tagovailoa is making more than Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels. Am I pocket watching? No, I'm putting things into perspective here," Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, said last week.

"In this case, it should be more money, more expectations. When I see Tua Tagovailoa over this year alone, I've heard him more than I ever had. That's not to say you can't talk. I like quiet Tua. Alabama Tua. Chip on your shoulder Tua. Not 'Is somebody going to come in and watch film.'

"What you're being paid, what you're asked to do, what you have the capability of, from one quarterback to another, I look at the situation like ‘Come on, dawg.’ Especially when you've got a Ferrari and a Lamborghini and other amenities that other quarterbacks wish they had."

Newton's comments were later brought to the attention of Tagovailoa's, who suggested he contends with much more challenging circumstances than pundits may give credence to.

DOLPHINS' TUA TAGOVAILOA DRAWS BACKLASH FOR ADMITTING HE 'CAN'T DO HALF' OF WHAT BILLS STAR JOSH ALLEN CAN

"Well, anybody can play quarterback in this league then. I want to see anybody on the streets come and play quarterback," Tagovailoa said. "Cam is doing his thing for sure, but I think it's easier to be able to hold a clicker and talk about it that way or talk about what someone else is doing wrong when you're not going out and having to do the same as them.

"I think it's easy to do that. I think anybody can do that. I don't think anybody can play quarterback."

Tagovailoa also acknowledged his performance level has fallen well short of the standard he holds himself to.

Through three games this season, Tagovailoa has thrown five touchdowns and four interceptions. His quarterback rating ranks among the bottom of the NFL.

While Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is aware there is always room for improvement, he applauded Tagovailoa for his mental toughness during the team's on-field struggles.

"The game of a franchise quarterback is never just still. … There's opportunities that he needs to take advantage of," McDaniel said. "There's also a ton of opportunities to turn the ball over that he hasn't taken. He's really answered the bell for 99% of the time. ... It's not an easy task to be in his shoes, but I'm very happy with where his mind is at and where his focus is at because if he was a weaker-minded individual, it's tough for any quarterback during any losing streak or any whatever.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He's focused on being 1-0 against the New York Jets, and that's why I know he's capable. And I'm excited to see his next opportunity that we work on all week because of just that, of being focused on the right things."

Tagovailoa has had some notable achievements since being drafted 10th overall in 2020. He was the NFL's passing leader in 2023.

The Dolphins host the winless New York Jets on Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.