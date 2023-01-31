Cam Jordan, social media users react to Saints reportedly receiving first-round pick for Sean Payton

Super Bowl winning coach Sean Payton is set to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, but his former team will have to be compensated before the deal is finalized.

Since Payton was still under contract with the New Orleans Saints, anytime that decided to hire him would have to negotiate a compensation package. Denver will send a 2023 first-round pick and next year’s second-round pick to New Orleans, and Denver will receive a 2024 third-round pick from New Orleans, according to ESPN.

Longtime Saints defensive tackle Cam Jordan was not shy about how exactly he would like to see the team use the draft pick.

Jordan took to Twitter and said he wants a rookie defensive tackle playing alongside him next year in New Orleans.

"Sooo you saying we gotta first round pick …. DT DT DT," the three-time Pro Bowler wrote.

The Broncos will be sending its first-round pick that they received from the Dolphins in November in exchange for outside linebacker Bradly Chubb. Miami only had the first-round selection because the 49ers traded up to the No. 3 spot in 2021 to draft quarterback Trey Lance.

In a sense, the Broncos traded Chubb along with a 2024 second-round pick in next year's draft to have Payton come in and lead the franchise after a disappointing season.

The Broncos also received a third-round pick in the deal that brought in Payton.

New Orleans sent their first-round draft pick to the Eagles last year, but will now pick in the No. 29 spot in 2023.

The high level of compensation did not go over very well on social media, with some calling into question if Denver should have sacrificed a first-round draft selection.

In his 15 seasons with New Orleans, Payton compiled a 152-89 record, and led his team to the playoffs nine times. Payton was at the helm went the Saints won their first-ever Super Bowl title in 2010.

He is the franchise's all-time leader in wins.

The Browns, Rams, Dolphins, 49ers, and Broncos do not have a first-round draft pick. The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.